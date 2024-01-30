面向管理员的安装

部署 AutoCAD for Mac

您可以为 2021 及更高版本的 AutoCAD for Mac 和 AutoCAD LT for Mac 创建自定义部署。（未为这些产品的 2020 及先前版本提供部署支持。） 请按照以下步骤和示例安装并激活 AutoCAD，安装更新和修补程序并部署标准配置文件。

安装 AutoCAD

  1. 将 AutoCAD for Mac 或 AutoCAD LT for Mac 的 .dmg 安装程序文件复制到客户端计算机
  2. 运行终端脚本以装载 .dmg 磁盘并安装 AutoCAD。以下是用于安装 AutoCAD 2023 的示例脚本：

// Mount dmg disk
hdiutil attach -nobrowse ~/Downloads/Autodesk_AutoCAD_2023_macOS.dmg
 
// Install AutoCAD 2023
sudo /Volumes/Installer/Install\ Autodesk\ AutoCAD\ 2023\ for\ 
Mac.app/Contents/Helper/Setup.app/Contents/MacOS/Setup --silent

激活 AutoCAD

使用随 AutoCAD 一起安装的 AdskLicensingInstHelper 激活 AutoCAD。要了解有关 AdskLicensingInstHelper 的详细信息，请参见 Autodesk Licensing Installer Helper 工具指南。下面为您举例说明：

// Activate AutoCAD 2023 with single type network license server
/Library/Application\ 
Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper change 
--prod_key 777O1 --prod_ver 2023.0.0.F --lic_method NETWORK --lic_server_type 
SINGLE --lic_servers 

// Activate AutoCAD 2023 with USER license(requires sign-in to activate)
/Library/Application\ 
Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper 
change --prod_key 777O1 --prod_ver 2023.0.0.F --lic_method USER

// Check AdskLicensingInstHelper help 
/Library/Application\ 
Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper 
--help

注意：您可以查找产品密钥，以查找 AutoCAD for Mac 和 AutoCAD LT for Mac 的不同版本。

安装更新或修补程序（2022 及更高版本的 AutoCAD）

您可以使用脚本来安装 AutoCAD Update 或 Hotfix。示例如下：

// Mount dmg disk 
hdiutil attach -nobrowse ~/Downloads/AutoCAD_Mac_2023.0.1_Hotfix_Combo.dmg

// Install AutoCAD 2023.0.1 hotfix 
sudo installer -pkg 
/Volumes/T054.M.013.acad.mac.x64.comboupdate/AutoCAD_Mac_2023.0.1_Hotfix_Combo.pkg 
-target /

部署标准配置文件（2023 及更高版本的 AutoCAD）

您可以使用 AdMigrator 工具来部署标准配置文件。

// First, set up the standard configurations on an installed AutoCAD.Then export 
the configurations with this script:
/Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 
2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator 
-e -d ~/Documents/config.tar

//Copy the config.tar to client machines.Then import .dwt templates, plot styles,
shx fonts and hkcu.plist from the config.tar to AutoCAD on the client machines:
/Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 
2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator 
-i template plot shx profile -s ~/Downloads/config.tar

// Check AdskLicensingInstHelper help for more usages:
/Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 
2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -h

注意：要部署 shx 字体，必须先将 .shx 字体文件复制到以下文件夹，然后再导出配置。如果在 AutoCAD 应用程序中添加了 .shx 字体，则不会导出它们。

~/Library/Application\ Support/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/R24.2/roaming/@en@/Support/SHXFont/

