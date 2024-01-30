您可以为 2021 及更高版本的 AutoCAD for Mac 和 AutoCAD LT for Mac 创建自定义部署。（未为这些产品的 2020 及先前版本提供部署支持。） 请按照以下步骤和示例安装并激活 AutoCAD，安装更新和修补程序并部署标准配置文件。
您可以为 2021 及更高版本的 AutoCAD for Mac 和 AutoCAD LT for Mac 创建自定义部署。（未为这些产品的 2020 及先前版本提供部署支持。） 请按照以下步骤和示例安装并激活 AutoCAD，安装更新和修补程序并部署标准配置文件。
// Mount dmg disk hdiutil attach -nobrowse ~/Downloads/Autodesk_AutoCAD_2023_macOS.dmg // Install AutoCAD 2023 sudo /Volumes/Installer/Install\ Autodesk\ AutoCAD\ 2023\ for\ Mac.app/Contents/Helper/Setup.app/Contents/MacOS/Setup --silent
使用随 AutoCAD 一起安装的 AdskLicensingInstHelper 激活 AutoCAD。要了解有关 AdskLicensingInstHelper 的详细信息，请参见 Autodesk Licensing Installer Helper 工具指南。下面为您举例说明：
// Activate AutoCAD 2023 with single type network license server /Library/Application\ Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper change --prod_key 777O1 --prod_ver 2023.0.0.F --lic_method NETWORK --lic_server_type SINGLE --lic_servers // Activate AutoCAD 2023 with USER license(requires sign-in to activate) /Library/Application\ Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper change --prod_key 777O1 --prod_ver 2023.0.0.F --lic_method USER // Check AdskLicensingInstHelper help /Library/Application\ Support/Autodesk/AdskLicensing/Current/helper/AdskLicensingInstHelper --help
您可以使用脚本来安装 AutoCAD Update 或 Hotfix。示例如下：
// Mount dmg disk hdiutil attach -nobrowse ~/Downloads/AutoCAD_Mac_2023.0.1_Hotfix_Combo.dmg // Install AutoCAD 2023.0.1 hotfix sudo installer -pkg /Volumes/T054.M.013.acad.mac.x64.comboupdate/AutoCAD_Mac_2023.0.1_Hotfix_Combo.pkg -target /
您可以使用 AdMigrator 工具来部署标准配置文件。
// First, set up the standard configurations on an installed AutoCAD.Then export the configurations with this script: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -e -d ~/Documents/config.tar //Copy the config.tar to client machines.Then import .dwt templates, plot styles, shx fonts and hkcu.plist from the config.tar to AutoCAD on the client machines: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -i template plot shx profile -s ~/Downloads/config.tar // Check AdskLicensingInstHelper help for more usages: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -h
注意：要部署 shx 字体，必须先将 .shx 字体文件复制到以下文件夹，然后再导出配置。如果在 AutoCAD 应用程序中添加了 .shx 字体，则不会导出它们。
~/Library/Application\ Support/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/R24.2/roaming/@en@/Support/SHXFont/
助手可以帮助您找到答案或联系支持人员。