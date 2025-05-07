Flex 费率表

按天收费的产品和服务

在产品或服务使用期间，每 24 小时收取一次代币费用。
产品或服务 代币 每天的估算成本
3ds Max
 6 ￥156/天
Advance Steel
 8 ￥208/天
Alias Concept
 18 ￥468/天
Alias Surface
 33 ￥858/天
AutoCAD
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Architecture
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Electrical
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD MEP
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Map 3D
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Mechanical
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Plant 3D
 7 ￥182/天
AutoCAD Raster Design
 4 ￥104/天
AutoCAD for Mac
 7 ￥182/天
CFD Ultimate (includes CFD Design Study Env.)
 51 ￥1,326/天
Civil 3D
 9 ￥234/天
Fabrication CADmep
 4 ￥104/天
FeatureCAM - Ultimate
 30 ￥780/天
Flame
 18 ￥468/天
FormIt Pro
 1 ￥26/天
Fusion
 3 ￥78/天
Fusion Design Extension
 4 ￥104/天
Fusion Manage - Enterprise
 8 ￥208/天
Fusion Manage - Participant
 1 ￥26/天
Fusion Manage - Professional
 4 ￥104/天
Fusion Manufacturing Extension
 10 ￥260/天
Fusion Signal Integrity Extension
 10 ￥260/天
Fusion Team
 1 ￥26/天
HSMWorks - Ultimate
 16 ￥416/天
Helius PFA
 63 ￥1,638/天
InfoDrainage
 13 ￥338/天
InfoWater Pro
 42 ￥1,092/天
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate
 75 ￥1,950/天
InfoWorks ICM Flood
 31 ￥806/天
InfoWorks ICM Sewer
 24 ￥624/天
InfoWorks WS Pro
 42 ￥1,092/天
InfraWorks
 7 ￥182/天
Inventor CAM - Ultimate
 16 ￥416/天
Inventor Nastran
 10 ￥260/天
Inventor Professional
 8 ￥208/天
Maya
 6 ￥156/天
Maya Creative
 1 ￥26/天
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
 59 ￥1,534/天
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
 189 ￥4,914/天
Moldflow Synergy
 13 ￥338/天
MotionBuilder
 6 ￥156/天
Mudbox
 1 ￥26/天
Navisworks Manage
 9 ￥234/天
Navisworks Simulate
 4 ￥104/天
Netfabb - Premium
 18 ￥468/天
Netfabb - Ultimate
55 ￥1,430/天
Netfabb Local Simulation
 205 ￥5,330/天
PartMaker
 30 ￥780/天
PowerInspect - Ultimate
 26 ￥676/天
PowerMill - Standard
 26 ￥676/天
PowerMill - Ultimate
 47 ￥1,222/天
PowerShape - Ultimate
 17 ￥442/天
ReCap Pro
 1 ￥26/天
Revit
 10 ￥260/天
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
 11 ￥286/天
Structural Bridge Design
 7 ￥182/天
Upchain Participant
 1 ￥26/天
Upchain Professional
 9 ￥234/天
VRED Design
 12 ￥312/天
VRED Presenter
 3 ￥78/天
VRED Professional
 44 ￥1,144/天
Vault Office
 1 ￥26/天
Vault Professional
 3 ￥78/天
Vehicle Tracking
 4 ￥104/天

按结果收费的产品和服务

为设计、渲染、仿真或提供其他结果的这些产品或服务收取代币费用。
产品或服务 代币 每次结果的估算成本
Autodesk Platform Services
 不定 了解更多
CFD - cloud service entitlement
 不定 了解更多
Flow Wedging
 不定 了解更多
Fusion Simulation Extension
 不定 了解更多
Insight - Lighting Analysis for Revit
 不定 了解更多
Moldflow – Compute Service
 不定 了解更多
ReCap Photo
 不定 了解更多
Rendering
 不定 了解更多
Scan-to-Mesh
 不定 了解更多
Validation Tool
 不定 了解更多

免费提供的产品和服务

虽然不收取代币费用，但您需要拥有代币余额才能访问这些产品和服务。
产品或服务 代币 每天的估算成本
Burn
 - -
Character Generator
 - -
Civil 3D - Grading Optimization
 - -
Civil 3D - Project Explorer
 - -
Cloud Models for Revit
 - -
Desktop Connector
 - -
Drive
 - -
Factory Design Utilities
 - -
Info360 - Cloud Model Service
 - -
Informed Design
 - -
InfraWorks Profile Optimization
 - -
Insight - Energy Analysis
 - -
Insight - Green Building Studio
 - -
Inventor Nesting
 - -
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
 - -
MEP Fabrication Data Manager
 - -
Revit - Generative Design
 - -
Shared Views
 - -
Twinmotion for Revit
 - -
Vault Basic - Client
 - -
Vault Basic -Server
 - -
Vault Mobile
 - -

*并非所有产品、功能、服务或权益都可通过 Flex 获得。 上面列出的所有代币费率都是基于每个用户的。代币自购买之日起三百六十五 (365) 天后到期，Autodesk 不会在代币到期后提供任何积分、退款或其他调整措施。目前，代币包中的代币不能在多个团队之间分配。Autodesk 可随时修改代币费率，且该等修改将在未来适用。

所有价格仅供参考。价格以当地货币显示，基于截至 2021 年 9 月 7 日每个代币 3 美元的全球建议零售价 (SRP)。SRP 不包括任何补贴或安装服务，价格可能不反映税费或批量定价。请联系 Autodesk 代表或合作伙伴，了解您所在地区的具体定价。