|产品或服务
|代币
|每天的估算成本
|
3ds Max
|6
|￥156/天
|
Advance Steel
|8
|￥208/天
|
Alias Concept
|18
|￥468/天
|
Alias Surface
|33
|￥858/天
|
AutoCAD
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Architecture
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Electrical
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD MEP
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Map 3D
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Mechanical
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Plant 3D
|7
|￥182/天
|
AutoCAD Raster Design
|4
|￥104/天
|
AutoCAD for Mac
|7
|￥182/天
|
CFD Ultimate (includes CFD Design Study Env.)
|51
|￥1,326/天
|
Civil 3D
|9
|￥234/天
|
Fabrication CADmep
|4
|￥104/天
|
FeatureCAM - Ultimate
|30
|￥780/天
|
Flame
|18
|￥468/天
|
FormIt Pro
|1
|￥26/天
|
Fusion
|3
|￥78/天
|
Fusion Design Extension
|4
|￥104/天
|
Fusion Manage - Enterprise
|8
|￥208/天
|
Fusion Manage - Participant
|1
|￥26/天
|
Fusion Manage - Professional
|4
|￥104/天
|
Fusion Manufacturing Extension
|10
|￥260/天
|
Fusion Signal Integrity Extension
|10
|￥260/天
|
Fusion Team
|1
|￥26/天
|
HSMWorks - Ultimate
|16
|￥416/天
|
Helius PFA
|63
|￥1,638/天
|
InfoDrainage
|13
|￥338/天
|
InfoWater Pro
|42
|￥1,092/天
|
InfoWorks ICM - Ultimate
|75
|￥1,950/天
|
InfoWorks ICM Flood
|31
|￥806/天
|
InfoWorks ICM Sewer
|24
|￥624/天
|
InfoWorks WS Pro
|42
|￥1,092/天
|
InfraWorks
|7
|￥182/天
|
Inventor CAM - Ultimate
|16
|￥416/天
|
Inventor Nastran
|10
|￥260/天
|
Inventor Professional
|8
|￥208/天
|
Maya
|6
|￥156/天
|
Maya Creative
|1
|￥26/天
|
Moldflow Adviser Ultimate
|59
|￥1,534/天
|
Moldflow Insight Ultimate
|189
|￥4,914/天
|
Moldflow Synergy
|13
|￥338/天
|
MotionBuilder
|6
|￥156/天
|
Mudbox
|1
|￥26/天
|
Navisworks Manage
|9
|￥234/天
|
Navisworks Simulate
|4
|￥104/天
|
Netfabb - Premium
|18
|￥468/天
|
Netfabb - Ultimate
|55
|￥1,430/天
|
Netfabb Local Simulation
|205
|￥5,330/天
|
PartMaker
|30
|￥780/天
|
PowerInspect - Ultimate
|26
|￥676/天
|
PowerMill - Standard
|26
|￥676/天
|
PowerMill - Ultimate
|47
|￥1,222/天
|
PowerShape - Ultimate
|17
|￥442/天
|
ReCap Pro
|1
|￥26/天
|
Revit
|10
|￥260/天
|
Robot Structural Analysis Professional
|11
|￥286/天
|
Structural Bridge Design
|7
|￥182/天
|
Upchain Participant
|1
|￥26/天
|
Upchain Professional
|9
|￥234/天
|
VRED Design
|12
|￥312/天
|
VRED Presenter
|3
|￥78/天
|
VRED Professional
|44
|￥1,144/天
|
Vault Office
|1
|￥26/天
|
Vault Professional
|3
|￥78/天
|
Vehicle Tracking
|4
|￥104/天
|产品或服务
|代币
|每次结果的估算成本
|
Autodesk Platform Services
|不定
|了解更多
|
CFD - cloud service entitlement
|不定
|了解更多
|
Flow Wedging
|不定
|了解更多
|
Fusion Simulation Extension
|不定
|了解更多
|
Insight - Lighting Analysis for Revit
|不定
|了解更多
|
Moldflow – Compute Service
|不定
|了解更多
|
ReCap Photo
|不定
|了解更多
|
Rendering
|不定
|了解更多
|
Scan-to-Mesh
|不定
|了解更多
|
Validation Tool
|不定
|了解更多
|产品或服务
|代币
|每天的估算成本
|
Burn
|-
|-
|
Character Generator
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Grading Optimization
|-
|-
|
Civil 3D - Project Explorer
|-
|-
|
Cloud Models for Revit
|-
|-
|
Desktop Connector
|-
|-
|
Drive
|-
|-
|
Factory Design Utilities
|-
|-
|
Info360 - Cloud Model Service
|-
|-
|
Informed Design
|-
|-
|
InfraWorks Profile Optimization
|-
|-
|
Insight - Energy Analysis
|-
|-
|
Insight - Green Building Studio
|-
|-
|
Inventor Nesting
|-
|-
|
Inventor Tolerance Analysis
|-
|-
|
MEP Fabrication Data Manager
|-
|-
|
Revit - Generative Design
|-
|-
|
Shared Views
|-
|-
|
Twinmotion for Revit
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic - Client
|-
|-
|
Vault Basic -Server
|-
|-
|
Vault Mobile
|-
|-
*并非所有产品、功能、服务或权益都可通过 Flex 获得。 上面列出的所有代币费率都是基于每个用户的。代币自购买之日起三百六十五 (365) 天后到期，Autodesk 不会在代币到期后提供任何积分、退款或其他调整措施。目前，代币包中的代币不能在多个团队之间分配。Autodesk 可随时修改代币费率，且该等修改将在未来适用。
所有价格仅供参考。价格以当地货币显示，基于截至 2021 年 9 月 7 日每个代币 3 美元的全球建议零售价 (SRP)。SRP 不包括任何补贴或安装服务，价格可能不反映税费或批量定价。请联系 Autodesk 代表或合作伙伴，了解您所在地区的具体定价。