伦敦国家剧院 | AutoCAD 客户案例 | Autodesk

使用 AutoCAD 的布景设计将观众带入新的世界
无论是奇幻剧、戏剧布景设计，还是介于两者之间的布景设计，工程制图员 Oli Cooper 都将艺术幻象转化为了现实。借助 AutoCAD，他赋予了舞台创意世界生命活力，同时平衡了材料、成本以及如何在落幕后储存布景道具的挑战。
思考舞台设计的艺术。这里并不是指活力四射的歌手身着色彩艳丽的紧身衣进行一场场精彩绝伦的表演，而是指他们如何与周围场景互动；建筑物如何在演出几小节期间出现和消失；以及坐在楼厅的观众与坐在前排中间的观众拥有何种完全不同的视觉体验（但前者并不比后者逊色）。
布景设计是所有表演中最具沉浸性的部分之一，其设计（或缺乏设计）通常是演出留给观众的第一印象和最后印象。它看起来像在变魔术一样，好像仙尘弥漫，突然间你不再坐在百老汇或伦敦西区的座位上，甚至不再坐在高中礼堂里的座位上。而是来到罗密欧与朱丽叶的故乡维罗纳，来到亚历山大·汉密尔顿 1776 年生活的地方，或者来到彼得·潘的梦幻岛。
《轻轻公主》。 图片由 Brinkhoff Mögenburg 提供。
Oli Cooper 是伦敦 国家剧院 的一名工程制图员，他的工作是确保您具有瞬间穿越之感。
“我将设计师制作的 1/25 比例模型，甚至仅仅是设计概念，转变为完整的设计图形，供设计师们根据预算、功能和材料经济性来编辑和更新其设计，”他解释道。“然后，我将设计融入我们所谓的拉拔机，并在木器或金属车间实际制造舞台工件。除此之外，我还会绘制涵盖所有这些元素的剧院平面图（本质上是建筑师的图纸），并了解它们的协调方式，以围绕舞台进行舞蹈编排。”
他的工作并没有到此结束。Cooper 必须考虑最后一道幕布落下时如何处理这些场景：“我必须规划它们最初如何存放、演出结束时如何存放，或者可能是进行运输和销毁。”
某鼓楼大型基础框架的 AutoCAD 图纸。图片由 Oli Cooper 提供。
“I take 1/25 scale models that designers have produced, or even just design concepts, and turn them into full design drawings, where they can edit and update their design based on budget, functionality, and material economy,” he explains. “Then, from that, I take it to what we call a bench drawing, where we actually manufacture the piece in a carpentry or metal workshop for the stage. Alongside that, I also produce ground plans—what are essentially the architect’s drawings—of the theater with all these elements in and see how they coordinate together, essentially choreographing their dance around the stage.”
It doesn’t end there. Cooper has to consider what happens to these sets when the curtain closes for the last time: “I have to plan for their initial storage and then even to the end of the show where it’ll be stored or possibly transported and destroyed.”
Cooper 已在国家剧院工作五年，期间他曾制作出大量高水平作品，而能够始终为他的工作提供支持的便是他的软件。
“我遇到的所有人都使用 AutoCAD，我能明白这其中的原因，”他说道。“AutoCAD 能够使我们真正与戏剧的流程以及变化的速度保持一致，这是任何其他程序无法做到的。它使我们的制作保持精准但不失自然，这是很难达到的平衡。”
《轻轻公主》。图片由 Brinkhoff Mögenburg 提供。
尽管软件始终如一，但表演却千变万化。在为《轻轻公主》设计布景时，他必须考虑到女主角在大部分时间中都处在聚光灯下腾空表演。而《Ark-ive》则需要一个位于剧院外的独立式“方舟”，《卫报》曾这样 描述：“这是一艘搁浅的灰色瓦叠式木壳船：由循环利用的舞台场景和海边打捞的货物组成，长约 17 米，桅杆高 10 米。”
然后是荣获奥利维亚奖提名的作品 -《彼得·潘》。这里没有豪华的卧室和海盗船，梦幻岛看起来像是一个被孩子们偷偷占据的生锈仓库，露出老旧的电线，所有事物都有一种奶奶辈的复古感，如果奶奶还住在一艘废船上的话。
《彼得·潘》中的虎克船长（由 Anna Francolini 饰演）和海盗。图片由 Steve Tanner 提供。
尽管舞台上看起来杂乱无章，但幕后工作却是精准到位。Cooper 说：“鉴于图纸所要求的质量和标准，我个人认为不应放弃使用 AutoCAD。在最近添加的插件中，AutoCAD 从其他程序中借鉴了很多创新性功能；正是这些不断新增的小功能，使 AutoCAD 成为了更好的通用型工具 - 然而，与我接触和使用过的所有其他工具相比，它仍然是一款更具针对性的工具。”
Cooper 和他的同事们以 AutoCAD 为基础，分工合作，并添加了 3ds Max 等其他 Autodesk 程序来测试观众的视线。这是一个复杂而又有趣的过程，需要考虑场景中每个单独片段的一系列变数。
尽管每场现场表演都会给人以不同的体验和独一无二的瞬间，但是创造这种体验的演员却都有赖于正确的舞台场景在正确的时间出现在正确的位置。因此，这些场景最好不要断开、破坏或不适当地移动。而这一切得以成为现实，离不开 Cooper 的付出。
布景设计中滚轮的 AutoCAD 图纸。图片由 Oli Cooper 提供。
With AutoCAD as his foundation, Cooper and his peers are starting to branch out a bit, adding in other Autodesk programs such as 3ds Max to test sightlines. It’s a fascinatingly complex process, one that considers a huge number of variables for each individual piece of the set.
While every live show is a different experience and a unique moment in time, the actors creating that experience rely on the right set piece appearing in the right place at the right time. One that had better not break, wear out, or move inappropriately. They can thank Cooper for making that possible.
“The processes that we use in theater, and the speed of change, AutoCAD just enables us to really keep up with the process unlike any other program. It allows us to be accurate in what we’re producing but also organic, which is a really hard balance to find.”